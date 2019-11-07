Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $443.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Atmos Energy updated its FY20 guidance to $4.58-4.73 EPS.

ATO traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $108.18. 1,211,441 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Atmos Energy has a 12 month low of $87.88 and a 12 month high of $115.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

