Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 369 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 321.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Synchrony Financial news, Director Will W. Graylin sold 7,500 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $252,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,662 shares in the company, valued at $2,584,276.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $36.82 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $21.77 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Nomura set a $43.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets set a $43.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.92.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

