Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $360,000 Investment in Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QSR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 10,544.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,466,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434,357 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 198.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,844,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891,368 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,635,855 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $183,698,000 after purchasing an additional 947,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,734,820 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $468,341,000 after purchasing an additional 736,433 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,889.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 382,119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,572,000 after purchasing an additional 362,912 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Longbow Research raised Restaurant Brands International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.53.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Friesner sold 26,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $2,040,101.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 203,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $15,587,318.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,694 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,007,128 shares of company stock worth $75,592,467 over the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:QSR opened at $65.82 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International Inc has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $79.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

