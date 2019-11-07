Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $391,000 in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 15,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 144,116,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,564,008,000 after buying an additional 49,508,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 392.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 514,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,801,000 after buying an additional 410,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,350,000. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 280,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 69,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,488,000.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF stock opened at $25.33 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.