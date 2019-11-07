Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Daily Journal Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Daily Journal Corp now owns 14,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 13,860,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 115.2% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,824,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,900 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 140.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,955 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 40.2% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,974,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $58.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. The firm has a market cap of $90.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.50 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

