Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 463 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,480 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 78.3% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 50.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 116.9% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 86.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.1% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 44.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Shares of NYSE:CM opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $88.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 15.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.091 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 46.36%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.