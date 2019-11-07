ATLANT (ATL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $449.00

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. ATLANT has a total market cap of $2.03 million and $449.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 63.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ATLANT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0375 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010825 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00222843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.00 or 0.01439899 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029405 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00120834 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Exrates, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

