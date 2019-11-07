Atheios (ATH) Trading 21% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $9,757.00 and approximately $177.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Over the last week, Atheios has traded 21% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

