ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Sets New 1-Year High at $49.51

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$49.51 and last traded at C$49.03, with a volume of 148678 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.44.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACO.X. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$48.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$46.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$47.67 per share, with a total value of C$214,535.70. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,023,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,240,647,367.01. Insiders bought a total of 60,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,637 over the last ninety days.

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

