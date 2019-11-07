AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,355.31 ($96.11).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,337 ($95.87) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,627.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion and a PE ratio of 46.03. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.