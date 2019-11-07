AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Kepler Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($100.61) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 6,235 ($81.47) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,355.31 ($96.11).

Shares of AZN stock opened at GBX 7,337 ($95.87) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,144.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,627.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.25 billion and a PE ratio of 46.03. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,312 ($69.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

