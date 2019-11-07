Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $48.29 and last traded at $48.23, with a volume of 3245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.71.

Specifically, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $299,254.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,845.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 12,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.53 per share, for a total transaction of $581,672.14. Following the purchase, the executive now directly owns 268,003 shares in the company, valued at $12,738,182.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 173,373 shares of company stock worth $7,967,447 and have sold 50,986 shares worth $2,245,712. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

AGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.26. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.39 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 46.89% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1,700.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 79.0% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 960.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.