Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Cut to $152.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $154.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Assurant from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

NYSE AIZ opened at $127.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant has a 52 week low of $82.31 and a 52 week high of $128.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 5,500 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $683,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 15,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.24, for a total value of $1,863,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AIZ. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Assurant during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Assurant by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

