Assura (LON:AGR) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON AGR opened at GBX 74.20 ($0.97) on Tuesday. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 52.50 ($0.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 76 ($0.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 73.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 66.52.

Get Assura alerts:

In other Assura news, insider Orla Ball sold 9,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.93), for a total transaction of £6,910.43 ($9,029.70). Also, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 102,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.85), for a total transaction of £66,889.55 ($87,403.04).

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

See Also: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.