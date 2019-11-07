AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Shares Down 2.8%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO)’s stock price fell 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 345 ($4.51) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.51), 5,000 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 355 ($4.64).

The company has a market cap of $42.37 million and a PE ratio of 32.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 326.76 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 315.80.

In other news, insider Christopher Mills sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.05), for a total transaction of £139,500 ($182,281.46).

AssetCo plc engages in the provision of management and resources to the fire and rescue emergency services in the Middle East and internationally. The company offers outsourced fire and rescue services. Its solutions include recruitment, training, and provision of personnel; development of internationally accredited operating standards; operational asset procurement; and asset and facilities management services.

