Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arvinas Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company for patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas Inc. is based in CT, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ARVN traded up $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,503,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,604. Arvinas has a one year low of $10.19 and a one year high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.48. The stock has a market cap of $718.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.13.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.67. Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 32.02% and a negative net margin of 157.34%. The company had revenue of $30.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arvinas will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $218,600.00. Corporate insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 14,782.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,116,000 after buying an additional 231,046 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Arvinas by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 32,733 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Institutional investors own 46.76% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

