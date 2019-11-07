ARP Americas LP Makes New Investment in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

ARP Americas LP bought a new position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.0% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 2.5% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 75.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Celanese by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $125.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $82.91 and a one year high of $127.15.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. Celanese’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Celanese’s payout ratio is 22.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celanese from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Celanese in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup set a $122.00 price objective on Celanese and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.89.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

