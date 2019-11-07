ARP Americas LP Invests $282,000 in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SWX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2,559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 767,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,780,000 after purchasing an additional 738,611 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,980,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,602,000 after purchasing an additional 543,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 810,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,592,000 after purchasing an additional 514,618 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,587,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,477,000 after purchasing an additional 205,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 149.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 306,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 183,556 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Southwest Gas news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,081.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

SWX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 price objective on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group set a $91.00 price target on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southwest Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Shares of SWX stock opened at $84.72 on Thursday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $72.68 and a 52-week high of $92.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.19.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is presently 59.24%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

