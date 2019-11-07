ARP Americas LP Grows Stake in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR)

ARP Americas LP lifted its position in McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR) by 216.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in McDermott International were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in McDermott International by 10.0% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 36,296 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in McDermott International by 63.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 170,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in McDermott International by 15.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 407,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 55,856 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in McDermott International during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get McDermott International alerts:

MDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded McDermott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their target price on McDermott International from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

NYSE MDR opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200 day moving average is $5.94. McDermott International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.99.

McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. McDermott International had a negative net margin of 33.95% and a negative return on equity of 12.08%. McDermott International’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDermott International Inc will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, and technology solutions to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: North, Central and South America; Europe, Africa, Russia and Caspian; the Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Technology.

Recommended Story: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDermott International Inc (NYSE:MDR).

Receive News & Ratings for McDermott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDermott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.