ARP Americas LP Acquires Shares of 2,100 Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 220,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,969,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $107.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.47. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $112.05.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 82,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $8,893,530.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,300,962.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,467 shares of company stock valued at $16,900,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

