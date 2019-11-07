Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arotech (NASDAQ:ARTX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Arotech had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.45 million.

ARTX traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 208,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,379. Arotech has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $3.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Arotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Arotech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley set a $4.50 price target on shares of Arotech and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Arotech Corporation provides defense and security products worldwide. The company's Training and Simulation division develops, manufactures, and markets multimedia and interactive digital solutions for engineering, use-of-force training, and operator training of military, law enforcement, security, emergency services, and other personnel.

