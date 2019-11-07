Arnhold LLC Decreases Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Arnhold LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,600 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2,651.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 67,353,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,022,645,000 after acquiring an additional 64,905,685 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $872,628,000 after buying an additional 8,662,023 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $82,118,218,000 after buying an additional 7,724,483 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Microsoft by 87.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Nomura set a $161.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.45.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $144.06 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $93.96 and a 1 year high of $145.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1,096.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The software giant reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 39.14%. The firm had revenue of $33.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software giant to buy up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 99,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $13,697,636.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,259,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.89, for a total transaction of $357,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 133,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,139,258.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 337,304 shares of company stock valued at $46,430,594. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

