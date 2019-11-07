Argo Investments (ASX:ARG) Trading Up 0.8%

Argo Investments Limited (ASX:ARG)’s share price was up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$8.41 ($5.96) and last traded at A$8.41 ($5.96), approximately 123,097 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$8.34 ($5.91).

The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$8.28 and a 200 day moving average of A$8.10.

About Argo Investments (ASX:ARG)

Argo Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client focused equity portfolios for its clients. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm employs a qualitative analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It conducts in-house analysis to make its investments.

