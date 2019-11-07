Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Argo Blockchain PLC (LON:ARB) were up 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.56 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 7.45 ($0.10), approximately 1,248,230 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of $21.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 7.75.

About Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB)

Argo Blockchain PLC, through its subsidiary, Argo Blockchain Canada Holdings Inc, intends to operate a Mining as a Service business that primarily focuses on the cryptocurrency market in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain PLC in December 2017.

