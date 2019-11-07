Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA medicines using proprietary lipid-mediated delivery system LUNAR(TM) and UNA Oligomer chemistry technologies. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd, formerly known as Alcobra Ltd, is based in San Diego, CA. “

ARCT has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $18.00 price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,937. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 2.50. Arcturus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 50.32% and a negative return on equity of 112.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Andy Sassine purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph E. Payne purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,413 shares of company stock worth $289,130 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 23.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $128,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $151,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 102.8% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 129,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 8.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 77,224 shares in the last quarter. 17.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

