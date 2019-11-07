Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Arconic had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Arconic updated its FY19 guidance to $2.07-2.11 EPS.

Arconic stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.97. 100,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,587,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.75. Arconic has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $29.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.88%.

In other news, insider Timothy Donald Myers sold 10,000 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,815.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder International L.P. Elliott sold 1,181,135 shares of Arconic stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $28,949,618.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,325,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,635,921.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,205,556 shares of company stock worth $179,707,601. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. ValuEngine cut Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays raised Arconic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Arconic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arconic from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Arconic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.47.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

