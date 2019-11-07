Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Argus

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) had its target price increased by Argus from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ADM. ValuEngine raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $43.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,484,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.38. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12-month low of $36.45 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.18 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

