Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Stock Price Down 22.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price dropped 22.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.55 and last traded at $4.49, approximately 64,104 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 545,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

The basic materials company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 388.94% and a negative return on equity of 157.32%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RKDA. National Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

In other Arcadia Biosciences news, Director Kevin Comcowich bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $29,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $117,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Matthew T. Plavan acquired 8,000 shares of Arcadia Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.73 per share, with a total value of $69,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 33,200 shares of company stock worth $227,886 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKDA. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $414,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 81,400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $37.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of -3.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.29.

About Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

