ArbitrageCT 24 Hour Volume Hits $289.00 (ARCT)

ArbitrageCT (CURRENCY:ARCT) traded 31.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. In the last week, ArbitrageCT has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One ArbitrageCT token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit and Mercatox. ArbitrageCT has a total market cap of $38,699.00 and approximately $289.00 worth of ArbitrageCT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $612.74 or 0.06636373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000425 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002358 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000224 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00014475 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00046900 BTC.

ArbitrageCT (CRYPTO:ARCT) is a token. It launched on October 6th, 2017. ArbitrageCT’s total supply is 150,729,777 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,655,777 tokens. The Reddit community for ArbitrageCT is /r/arbitrageCT . ArbitrageCT’s official website is arbitragect.com . ArbitrageCT’s official Twitter account is @arbitrage_ct

ArbitrageCT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbitrageCT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArbitrageCT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArbitrageCT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

