Appleton Partners Inc. MA Purchases 2,182 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in Broadcom by 128.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the second quarter worth $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 62.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the third quarter worth $28,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.58.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $313.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $285.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.14. Broadcom Inc has a 1 year low of $217.61 and a 1 year high of $323.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

