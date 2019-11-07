Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $6.95 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,236 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 105,566 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 85,792 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $11,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 162,075 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $22,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 22,398 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $131.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $236.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.10. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $100.35 and a 12-month high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

