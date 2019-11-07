Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its stake in Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Verisign were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisign in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 138 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Verisign during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Verisign by 98.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $56,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $185.66 on Thursday. Verisign, Inc. has a one year low of $138.77 and a one year high of $221.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $187.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 39.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Verisign had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $308.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisign from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.00.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

