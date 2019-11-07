Appleton Partners Inc. MA Has $10.62 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,028 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for 1.3% of Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $10,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,755,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,839 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,161,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,490,000 after acquiring an additional 22,511 shares during the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 569,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 557,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 17,545 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.72 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70.

