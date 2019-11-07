Appleton Partners Inc. MA Cuts Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock opened at $52.22 on Thursday. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $2,288,568.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

