Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE AFT remained flat at $$14.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $15.55.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

