Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
NYSE AFT remained flat at $$14.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,667. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.83. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $15.55.
About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund
