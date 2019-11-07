Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.05% of Apergy worth $1,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Apergy by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 6,483 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Apergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,032,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apergy by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

APY opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.59. Apergy Corp has a 1-year low of $23.62 and a 1-year high of $43.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.26.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $278.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apergy Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APY. Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America set a $29.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

