ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,545 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $40,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANSS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 381,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in ANSYS by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 30,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in ANSYS by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in ANSYS by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities upgraded ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI set a $186.00 price objective on ANSYS and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.10.

Shares of ANSS opened at $218.73 on Thursday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $229.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $219.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. ANSYS had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $370.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, VP Janet Lee sold 1,174 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.26, for a total value of $252,715.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.