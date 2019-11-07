Analyzing Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) & Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) and Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cardiovascular Systems and Axonics Modulation Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardiovascular Systems 1 2 2 0 2.20 Axonics Modulation Technologies 0 0 9 0 3.00

Cardiovascular Systems presently has a consensus price target of $51.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.16%. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a consensus price target of $39.44, indicating a potential upside of 70.20%. Given Axonics Modulation Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axonics Modulation Technologies is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardiovascular Systems $248.02 million 6.05 -$250,000.00 ($0.01) -4,265.00 Axonics Modulation Technologies $710,000.00 930.72 -$32.48 million ($4.64) -4.99

Cardiovascular Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Axonics Modulation Technologies. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axonics Modulation Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.7% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 36.0% of Axonics Modulation Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardiovascular Systems and Axonics Modulation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardiovascular Systems -1.23% -2.21% -1.47% Axonics Modulation Technologies -1,515.61% -59.67% -38.00%

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Axonics Modulation Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary OAS, an atherectomy device for the treatment of calcified coronary arteries. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Axonics Modulation Technologies Company Profile

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention. Its proprietary r-SNM System delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of urinary and fecal dysfunction. The company was formerly known as American Restorative Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. in August 2013. Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Irvine, California.

