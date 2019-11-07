Analysts Set Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) Target Price at GBX 130

Shares of Vectura Group PLC (LON:VEC) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 130 ($1.70).

Several analysts have issued reports on VEC shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vectura Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Shares of VEC traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The stock had a trading volume of 1,121,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,610,000. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 85.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 81. Vectura Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.91 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 97.66 ($1.28). The firm has a market cap of $542.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 14th.

Vectura Group Company Profile

Vectura Group plc engages in the design, development, and supply of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of airways-related diseases worldwide. The company's in-market products include Seebri Breezhaler and Neohaler, a DPI device and bronchodilator; AirFluSal Forspiro for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Breelib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Relvar Ellipta/Breo Ellipta that is used in treating asthma and COPD; and Incruse Ellipta and Anoro Ellipta for the treatment of COPD.

