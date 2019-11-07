Analysts Set Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) Target Price at €68.14

Siltronic AG (FRA:WAF) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €68.14 ($79.24).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

FRA:WAF traded down €1.66 ($1.93) on Friday, hitting €84.24 ($97.95). 152,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €75.59 and a 200-day moving average price of €69.68. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($61.63) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($178.14).

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

