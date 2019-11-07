Analysts Set Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Price Target at $48.80

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.80.

SIMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nomura raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.91. 10,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,769. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1 year low of $30.86 and a 1 year high of $47.23.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Silicon Motion Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,750,099 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $132,566,000 after buying an additional 584,763 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

