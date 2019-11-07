Analysts Set Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) PT at $81.13

Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.13.

KEX has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Kirby from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kirby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

KEX traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $82.69. 325,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,437. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.06. Kirby has a twelve month low of $60.63 and a twelve month high of $86.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $666.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.17 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kirby will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Kirby news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.70, for a total value of $992,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 9,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $711,009.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,957,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,636 shares of company stock worth $3,718,609. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 27.2% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,960 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 10.1% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,663 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 103.1% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Kirby by 32.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 823 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

