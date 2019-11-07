Analysts Set Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) Target Price at $2.00

Shares of Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ:IPWR) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.00.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ideal Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ IPWR traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.31. 101,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,336. Ideal Power has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 16,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $32,385.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 119,516 shares of company stock worth $307,828 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ideal Power Company Profile

Ideal Power Inc develops power conversion solutions with a focus on solar and storage, microgrid, and stand-alone energy storage applications. It operates through two Divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-TRAN. The Power Conversion Systems Division focuses on its Power Packet Switching Architecture technology.

