Analysts Set Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) PT at $39.70

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.70.

G has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genpact from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Genpact from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In related news, Director David Humphrey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total value of $51,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Private Ltd Gic sold 1,878,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $76,085,719.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,580,720 shares of company stock worth $509,578,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of G. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 370.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 677 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 109.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 195.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE G traded up $0.19 on Monday, hitting $40.38. 1,668,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,859. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.38. Genpact has a 12 month low of $25.48 and a 12 month high of $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $882.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.84 million. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genpact will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.25%.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. Its finance and accounting services include accounts payable, such as document management, invoice processing, approval and resolution management, and travel and expense processing; invoice-to-cash services, including customer master data management, credit and contract management, fulfillment, billing, collections, and dispute management services; record to report services comprising accounting, treasury, tax, product cost accounting, and closing and reporting services; enterprise performance management consisting of budgeting, forecasting, and business performance reporting; and enterprise risk and compliance services, including operational risks and controls.

