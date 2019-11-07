Analysts Set Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Target Price at $76.73

Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.73.

CERN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen set a $66.00 price target on Cerner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub lowered Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 42,767 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,922,269.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey A. Townsend sold 199,432 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total value of $13,254,250.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,949,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,268 shares of company stock worth $23,243,010. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 185.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 173.2% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cerner by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.83. The company had a trading volume of 68,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. Cerner has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 9.02%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cerner will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

