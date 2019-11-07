Analysts Expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $686.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post sales of $686.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $668.00 million and the highest is $704.50 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $631.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year sales of $2.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 57.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmark Group stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Newmark Group has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

