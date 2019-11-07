Analysts Anticipate Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) to Post $0.25 EPS

Brokerages predict that Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rambus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the highest is $0.25. Rambus reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rambus will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Rambus.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). Rambus had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RMBS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Rambus from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $29,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,742,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 29,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $417,671.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,047.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $846,644. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Rambus during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Rambus by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 170,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after buying an additional 222,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rambus by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

RMBS stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.15. The company had a trading volume of 13,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 7.48. Rambus has a 1 year low of $7.17 and a 1 year high of $14.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.35.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

