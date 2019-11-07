Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Shares Sold by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amtech Systems were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASYS. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 107.4% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the second quarter worth about $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 8.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.17.

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $105,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 150,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,972.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ASYS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.48. 22,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,139. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Amtech Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 14.93% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amtech Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating solar cells, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, China, Malaysia, Taiwan, Germany, the Netherlands, France, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Solar, Semiconductor, and Polishing.

