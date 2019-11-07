Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Swann

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Leerink Swann from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AMRX has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

AMRX stock opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.27 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $378.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.90 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Ted C. Nark purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 549,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,505,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.01% of the company’s stock.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

