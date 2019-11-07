Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Posts Earnings Results

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $378.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AMRX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,939,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,366. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $20.96. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

In other news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ted C. Nark bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.39 per share, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Svb Leerink downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

