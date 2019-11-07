AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $575.50 Million

Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will report $575.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $577.24 million and the lowest is $572.77 million. AMN Healthcare Services reported sales of $528.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $2.21 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMN shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark set a $65.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

AMN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.42. The company had a trading volume of 239,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,329. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.80. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.31.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $1,092,809.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,918,295.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

